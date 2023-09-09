“How times have changed. These bogus criticisms actively harm the way audiences interact with the medium and I hate them, but it’s funny to see them after seeing hundreds made to ridicule Cyberpunk 2077.”

Patrick K. Mills, a developer at CD Projekt Red, considers some to be harmful comparisons that are circulating online Starfield And Cyberpunk 2077 because they irremediably damage the way people interact with the medium.

In a subsequent post, Mills argued better, commenting on a user who wanted to underline how the comparison arose from the expectations created around Starfield: “Is that the point? There’s no commentary, just a handful of compared features. What’s the point? about this comparison? How should it make me feel or should it change my experience with the game? Useless criticism.”

Given the reactions of gamers, as always not very polite and tending to console warMills commented further: “Now this post is full of replies from mentally infantile people that make me regret violating my rule of not doing QRT dunking (posting posts that you consider offensive to comment on them, even negatively, thus giving them further visibility )”

The point touched by Mills is interesting, because it underlines one of the evils of the current discourse on video games made by players, who force their theses with every means, even the most incorrect, as in this case, in which the characteristics compared do not they tell us nothing about the two games, but push towards a negative judgment on Starfield, forgetting about the rest of the experience and also forgetting that exactly the same was done with Cyberpunk 2077.