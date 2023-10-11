Some players are reporting how the clocks featured in the collector’s edition of Starfield they would already be breaking. One of the buyers also shared his experience with customer service on Reddit, saying that none of the proposed solutions worked. However, it seems that he was offered the replacement of his watch.

Complaints about the quality of the Starfield watch began practically at the launch of the game, considering that many received units that were faulty, i.e. non-functioning.