Some players are reporting how the clocks featured in the collector’s edition of Starfield they would already be breaking. One of the buyers also shared his experience with customer service on Reddit, saying that none of the proposed solutions worked. However, it seems that he was offered the replacement of his watch.
So much for the Starfield watch. It’s dead after a month and a week.
byu/Tovrin inStarfield
Complaints about the quality of the Starfield watch began practically at the launch of the game, considering that many received units that were faulty, i.e. non-functioning.
Collector objects
To the initial testimony, others were added. For example, user AedarSIVA said that his watch died after a week of use, probably due to a system software error. He now she is waiting for the replacement.
Be that as it may, in all cases Bethesda customer service seems to be replacing the damaged items, but the persistence of the problems has evoked in the minds of many the infamous Power Armor Edition bag from Fallout 76, while others have pointed out how often collectors’ editions of video games contain items of little value, despite costing hundreds of euros.
