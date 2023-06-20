Bethesda has released a very short clip of Starfieldof just 7 seconds, to highlight an essential aspect of the game: there will be alien fauna on more than a thousand planets what are we going to visit? The answer is yes, there will be different species to welcome us, hopefully not all hostile.

The video is very short but also allows you to get an idea of ​​the excellent graphic side of the game, with the creatures appearing to be really detailed and well integrated into their environment. In a sequence of the clip we can also admire a city in the background which, according to what the company promised, will be completely open to visitors.

If we want, it is a small confirmation that in Starfield there will be many things to do and see by going around the colossal world created by Todd Howard’s company.

If you want to know more about Starfield, we refer you to our analysis of the gameplay shown on the occasion of the monographic showcase on June 11th.

Before leaving you, we remind you that we will be able to play it starting from 6 September 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X / S. The game will also be included in the Game Pass subscription, which will make it particularly accessible in terms of price.