After months of discussions, finally the gaming chief of AMDFrank Azor, candidly reported that there is not no imposition on the possibility of applying the DLSS in Starfielddespite the partnership relationship with AMD, and that if Bethesda wants support NVIDIA technology can easily do it.

This significantly changes the cards on the table, given that the ongoing controversy among the PC gamer community saw AMD above all as “guilty” of having imposed a block on Bethesda which prevented the inclusion of DLSS and other NVIDIA technologies in Starfield due to the partnership agreement, which apparently is not true.

“If they want to put the DLSShave the full support of AMD”, said Azor clearly, who reported that he could not reveal what is hidden in the partnership agreement between AMD and Bethesda for Starfield, but that this does not seem to include any exclusivity on upscaling techniques that prevent the use also of technologies belonging to competitors in addition to the already announced FSR 2.