After months of discussions, finally the gaming chief of AMDFrank Azor, candidly reported that there is not no imposition on the possibility of applying the DLSS in Starfielddespite the partnership relationship with AMD, and that if Bethesda wants support NVIDIA technology can easily do it.
This significantly changes the cards on the table, given that the ongoing controversy among the PC gamer community saw AMD above all as “guilty” of having imposed a block on Bethesda which prevented the inclusion of DLSS and other NVIDIA technologies in Starfield due to the partnership agreement, which apparently is not true.
“If they want to put the DLSShave the full support of AMD”, said Azor clearly, who reported that he could not reveal what is hidden in the partnership agreement between AMD and Bethesda for Starfield, but that this does not seem to include any exclusivity on upscaling techniques that prevent the use also of technologies belonging to competitors in addition to the already announced FSR 2.
AMD doesn’t ask for exclusivity on upscaling technology, it seems
Azor, who is co-founder of Alienware, explained that normally when these agreements are made there is a request to give the prioritize your technologies, such as AMD’s FSR, but that this does not provide absolute exclusivity. “If they ask us to include DLSS support, we always say yes,” revealed the man from AMD.
From this point of view, the desire to give priority to AMD solutions for Starfield is probably derived from the advantages that this attention can bring on the console front: since it is a game destined to be released also on Xbox Series X|Sbased on AMD hardware, the focus on the company’s technologies is a direct consequence of the work done on consoles.
However, there appears to be none contractual link which prevents Bethesda from inserting NVIDIA’s DLSS, the presence of which, however, is strongly in doubt and on which the company still does not give answers. At this point, let’s see how the matter will evolve, while in the meantime there is already a mod planned that could insert DLSS 3 and 2 into Starfield at launch, but apparently it will be paid.
#Starfield #support #NVIDIA #DLSS #AMD #impediments #Bethesda
Leave a Reply