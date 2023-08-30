













Starfield can already be preloaded on Steam and is the best-selling game on the platform









According to the data of the best sellers on Steam, the standard edition of Starfield ranks first. In addition to this, it is shown that he rose two places in the ranking just this week. This proves the excitement of the people for this new creation from Bethesda.

Most of the players will be able to enjoy this title from next September 6. While those who bought the Constellation Edition will have access to it from August 31. So it’s not that long before we start our own space odyssey.

Source: Bethesda

According to Bethesda, Starfield it is one of their most ambitious games to date. It will have the exploration and freedom to which we are accustomed, but with an entire galaxy at our disposal. Not to mention that we will be able to train our crew and design our ships to sail the cosmos. Are you already waiting for it?

