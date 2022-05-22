Starfield is having big problems with the development: a leaker trusted by Timur, an expert in researching curriculum and information, reports that the game has gone through a real “development hell”.

This is probably why Starfield was postponed: the “deep throat” described one really complicated situation which mainly concerned the technical aspects of the experience, not up to par with the ambitions of the project.

“The flight didn’t work properly during testing, and the Creation Engine 2 it is nothing more than a marketing slogan: it is simply the Creation Engine with some modified graphics modules and a couple of new features, but not a rebuild or a real engine overhaul, “said the leaker.

“This will become evident as soon as the game is available and modders tear them apart. Todd Howard internally said ‘we make games, not development tools’, but the tools are out of date and the developers have boxes full of them. games with poor tools produces crappy games. ”

“Since the launch of Fallout 76, Bethesda Game Studios Austin hasn’t worked on any new games. They had most of the teams on that title and updates. Prior to Microsoft’s acquisition, Bethesda aimed to release games on all major platforms, but Xbox was pushing for exclusives. “

“All the titles were intended for both Xbox and PlayStation, and cutting the latter saved the developers a lot of headaches.”