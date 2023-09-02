intel : “We’re aware of Starfield’s issues with Intel Arc graphics cards. We’re working on improving the experience for next week’s general game launch.”

Starfield is having gods big problems to turn on Arc Alchemist GPUs of Intel, so much so that the company has published an official note on X to warn that a fix will arrive next week, which hopefully will solve the situation.

Problems

Arc GPUs struggle with Starfield

But what are these problems? In practice many can not even start the game, which is downright bad. The fix should arrive on September 5, the day before the actual launch of Starfield, in the form of new dedicated drivers.

Unfortunately this also means that those with problems will not be able to take advantage of the period early accesseven if he paid to enter the game in advance.

Many criticize the fact that Intel did not launch Starfield-optimized drivers in time, as Nvidia and AMD did, a serious decision considering that Intel is trying to carve out a slice of the GPU market. There are also those who believe that the current drivers were compatible with Bethesda’s game before15GB upgrade of the launch. It’s definitely not an excuse, but at least it explains what happened.

So the mod that adds XeSS support is also useless.