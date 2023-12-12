"We know we need to be exploiting Lord of the Rings," embattled Embracer says

See also "We know we need to be exploiting Lord of the Rings," embattled Embracer says

Between next items to adjust with updates coming in early 2024 there are technical issues with fixes to FSR3 and XeSS, which should arrive as early as early 2024, reportedly.

First of all, let's see what Bethesda wrote: in a message published in these hours in response to the official Reddit thread dedicated to the 1.8.88 update available today, the team reported the various changes applied with the new update, explaining that it continues to collect feedback from users and to greatly appreciate these reports.

Starfield has just updated with update 1.8.88, but a message from the team linked to the patch notes has caught attention in the meantime: speaking of upcoming updates to the game, Bethesda reported that they are working on “ new ways to travel “, immediately making us think of some modification in the flight systems, in the much maligned rapid travel or even the arrival of vehicles .

New ways to travel coming in 2024

However, a subsequent passage in the message is particularly interesting: “We are also working hard on some of the new features you asked for, from city maps to mod support to new ways to travel (stay tuned!)”.

Comment

byu/Turbostrider27 from discussion

inStarfield

This last aspect is the one that has captured the most attention, considering that the travel system and shift it is one of the most criticized elements of Starfield, both in terms of the excessive memory of rapid travel (which is in any case essential to cover certain distances), and above all in terms of moving on the surfaces of the planets.

In this case, the game allows for quick travel to points of interest or simply long walks, which has led many to clamor for the implementation of vehicles that can be used to navigate the surfaces of the planets.

Is Bethesda referring to these exactly? The indication to stay “tuned” seems to presage an announcement of a certain caliber in this sense, so we are waiting for news. Bethesda then reported that these updates are expected to arrive on a regular basis, more or less every six weeksalthough smaller updates and hotfixes may be released at even shorter intervals.

On the other hand, as we have seen Bethesda still has 250 people working on the game and the idea is to aim for long-term support.