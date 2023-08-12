The Discord “Q&A” event is set for August 16, 2023 at 19:00 Italian. Users who have signed up for the Constellation program can participate, who will thus have the opportunity to take part in the chat, ask questions directly to the developers and receive answers on curiosities regarding Starfield, even if we imagine that there are some limits on the topics that can be covered in this seat.

Bethesda organized a session of Questions and answers on Starfield through the dedicated channel on Discord for next week, with the developers who will take part in the session and will therefore reveal various details of the game directly to the public.

Join Constellation to participate in the event

To participate in Constellation, you can join the program at this addresswhile the Discord channel can be found at this other link. Those who register can access the channel and ask their questions within the broadcast on Discord, although obviously there is no certainty that they will be selected for direct answers, considering the possible influx of people.

In particular, they will participate in the session on Discord Will Shen and Emil Pagliarulo: the former is a design director of Starfield, who mainly dealt with the construction and writing of the game’s quests, while Pagliarulo is the main designer who dealt with the development and programming of the gameplay and game systems. In short, these are two people who are definitely qualified to give information about Starfield.

In the meantime, let’s remember that the game will be released on September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S but with early access on September 1 for Premium Edition purchasers and select other users. In this regard, we refer you to the special on the release date, editions, prices and everything we know about Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG.