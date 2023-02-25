It seems it is showcase starring Starfield is now on its way. According to the sources of Andy Robinson, a well-known VGC journalist, the announcement by Bethesda should in fact be “imminent”. Jez Corden also confirmed this detail, adding that the date of the event will be officially revealed next week.

Starfield is one of the flagship games (if not “the”) of the Xbox line-up for 2023. We were hoping to see it again at the Developer_Direct which took place last month, but Bethesda and Microsoft preferred to dedicate an event to the game instead in its own right, in which presumably the release date will also be revealed, currently expected in the first half of the year.

With a post on Twitter, Andy Robinson said that the announcement of the Starfield showcase with date and time is “imminent”.

The information was picked up and corroborated by Windows Central reporter Jez Corden in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast (in the 2:23:13 segment of the video below), further adding that according to their sources, the announcement will already happen during the next week.

Clearly we are talking about information without official confirmation, so take it for what it is. In any case, to find out the truth we will not have to wait long.