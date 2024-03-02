Bethesda gave fans a preview of what they can expect from the next update Of Starfieldwhich will enter beta testing on Steam starting March 6.

The complete notes for the next Starfield update are not available at the time of writing the aforementioned article, but Bethesda has published a preview of what's coming with the aforementioned update on X.

On March 6, we'll be putting our next @StarfieldGame update into Steam Beta! This update focuses on quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes as we get ready to add more features and content to #Starfield this year. Here are some highlights: pic.twitter.com/1nQ2ObDpOl — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 1, 2024

Specifically, the team anticipated six elements which will be improved and/or corrected with the upcoming update. You can find the list in question below:

New expressions and poses for VASCO for photo mode.

Ability to gather resources and open doors while using the scanner.

Setting a route for an inactive mission automatically makes it the active mission.

Fixed the Sabotage mission where David Barron did not appear.

Fixed a bug where the player's head would turn to the left while sprinting.

Fixed an issue where Starborn Temples were not displaying correctly.

Some Starfield players were unable to complete the mission correctly Sabotage due to a bug that made the NPC disappear David Barron.

The new update aims to fix this issue, which will allow all Starfield players stuck in that mission to complete it.

Starfield mod support it is still in the works and Bethesda has teased that it will also arrive in the game a new type of vehicle.

While some fans will return to play Starfield to check the effectiveness of the new updates, others are probably waiting for the release of the title's first DLC, i.e. Shattered Spacewhich is expected to be released before the end of the year.



