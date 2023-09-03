Starfield it’s a huge game, but some are complaining that some of the planets of the more than a thousand explorables appear empty . However, Bethesda explained that this is something desired, because in space not all planets can look like amusement parks.

question of likelihood

Starfield tries to be realistic in the representation of the planets

To touch on the topic was the managing director of Bethesda Ashley Cheng, who underlined how Bethesda has tried to balance fun with verisimilitude. Thus, not all planets “are disneyworld“, Cheng said in an interview with the New York Times.

Another of the explanations given for the emptiness of some planets is that they serve to keep expectations at bay, emphasizing theimmensity of space versus the minuteness of the player: “The point of the immensity of space is that it should make you feel small. It should feel overwhelming. Everyone worried that empty planets might be boring, but when astronauts went to the moon, there was no “It was nothing. They certainly weren’t bored.”

In short, Bethesda seems to have added planets without activity specifically to make space exploration more likely, moving it away from the stereotypes seen in other games. The goal seems to be to make people perceive the immensity of the cosmos and the distances that separate the celestial bodies, as well as the emptiness of human life in comparison with everything. Of course the game is also full of planets that offer a lot of activities, so we can consider it a thoughtful, almost expressive choice that many have simply not understood.

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is currently available in early access on PC and Xbox Series X / S, for those who have purchased editions of €100 and up. The game will unlock for everyone starting September 6, 2023.