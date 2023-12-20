Bethesda published a short message on its social channels, announcing that in 2024 will publish at least one major update Everything is fine six weeks For Starfield, adding new content and solving existing problems. Let's read it:

“As the year comes to an end, we want to thank you on behalf of the entire team for all the time you have spent on Starfield and for the passion you are showing for the game. In 2024 we will update it approximately every six weeks, starting from next major update expected in February. Here's some of what we have planned, in addition to the usual bug fixes and quality of life improvements:

– Le city ​​maps

– New ways to travel

– New ways to customize your ships

– New gameplay options to change the difficulty

– Official mod support with the launch of Creations

– Our first narrative expansion, Shattered Space

Soon we will give you new information on what is listed, but for now we hope you have a relaxing holiday. Next year we look forward to continuing this journey with you.