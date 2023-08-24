













Starfield: Bethesda developer gives you the first tips so you don’t fail in the game | EarthGamer









According to this executive, it is best to keep an eye on the activity log, as what seems like unimportant information could lead them to very interesting places.

Yes, it seems that this kind of blog is something to which some attention should be paid.

What Hines said about Starfield was ‘my only advice to friends is don’t ignore their activities’.

To the above he added ‘it looks like throwaway content that the game throws at you, but there’s some amazing stuff in there that doesn’t even feel like a real quest, but will take you to some amazing places and amazing stories’.

We recommend: Xbox Series X will have special covers and one will be from Starfield.

Pete Hines’ remarks took place at the broadcast live from Xbox Gamescom and drew attention.

Fountain: Bethesda.

Another thing he commented about the game was ‘we encourage you to play as any BGS title [Bethesda Game Studios] which is how they do what they want, go where they want, try the game, be the kind of player and person they want to be in this world and see what happens.”.

Hines expects players to bring Starfield to their limits and do what they prefer. This is applied to the main story, or in that case, to whatever you like.

This executive summed up all of the above in a single sentence. ‘it’s about how you want to play’and then cited an example of how he is enjoying Starfield.

Pete Hines decided to fly around in space and never landed on a planet to experience what it was like.

Fountain: Starfield.

Then he came to a world and explored a city as much as he could without going back to his ship. Players will be able to do this and more on September 6 when it launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Apart from Starfield We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)