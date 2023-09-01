













Pete Hines, Bethesda’s public relations officer, said mod support will come after launch. For now he did not specify when this will come to Starfield. But he assured that it is a reality, since they have done it with their other titles in the past.

Since before the release of this new IP, Bethesda has been excited about what the mods will achieve. Todd Howard himself said that his community of modders is one of the strongest. With the cosmic freedom offered by its new title, several surprises may come out.

Well, it’s already confirmed that Starfield will receive support for modders. Now it’s just a question of when this support will arrive. Of course, until that moment arrives, we will surely be very busy exploring the entire galaxy that Bethesda built for us.

When does Starfield come out?

Starfield It goes on sale next September 6 on PC and Xbox Series X / S. Game Pass subscribers will have access to it from the day of its release at no extra cost. Some people are already playing it since August 31 because they bought the Constellation Edition.

The critics for this new title have already come out and assure that it is one of the best of the company. Besides that the fans of fallout and The Elder Scrolls They will surely be very happy with its gameplay. Various means assure that it is a huge game full of activities. Will they give it a chance?

