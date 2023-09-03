Elianora is known for its mods for homes and player clothing in Bethesda games: the Breezehome mod for Skyrim Special Edition has been downloaded 1.5 million times, while Eli’s Armor Compendium for Fallout 4, which includes 50 armor and 20 accessories, has totaled three million downloads on Nexus Mods.

Modders are an integral part of the success of Bethesda games, but in recent years their fame has increased more and more, to the point of allowing some of them to get a job within the company. There modder Elianora born Emmi Junkkari, revealed that she worked as lighting artist in Starfield .

Elianora and her work on Starfield

Elianora admitted that she pretended not to know about some of the Starfield reveals ahead of launch, saying, “I faked my surprise for the space flight and the impressive level of detail of the environments and acted as if I was in total and unexpected amazement at the clutter. Actually… I placed some of those things myself.”

Elianora hastened to add that she was not hired, but worked on a temporary contract and was part of a team credited with making Starfield’s clutter and lighting. In any case, it is an excellent goal for the modder who can put on a curriculum a collaboration of the highest level in case she wants to continue in the videogame career.

Elianora she is also a streamer and is obviously playing Starfield. Speaking of the game, we point out that it is possible to steal using a bucket, like in Skyrim but not really.