According to data from Valve’s digital store, Starfield reached the number of 234,502 simultaneous players. This puts it just a bit behind some very popular games like Counter Strike Global Offensive and DOTA 2. But the interest of the fans is evident.

On the other hand we have Twitch, where streamers have already accumulated 3,577,958 hours with the new Bethesda title. While the number of viewers reached the number of 552,031. This has already made it enter the top 10 most viewed games on the platform.

These numbers are impressive and will surely increase in the coming days. After all, its launch for the general public is on September 6. So get ready for a lot of Starfield content in the days to come.

What has been said about Starfield?

Since some people have access to Starfield, its first reviews were released. So far its reception is quite favorable. Many of the opinions agree that it is one of the most polished games in Bethesda and that it offers many hours of fun.

It seems that the developer perfected what they have done during all these years to deliver a high quality RPG. The fans of the series of The Elder Scrolls and fallout You will find much to love here. Are you already playing it or are you looking forward to September 6?

