Starfield beats Baldur's Gate 3 in terms of hours played: the Bethesda title totaled 534.824 million hours as of December 20, while Larian Studios' RPG stopped at 452.557 million hours as of December 6.

These are numbers that obviously need to be put into context: on the one hand, Baldur's Gate 3 has been available on PC since last August and then landed on PS5 and Xbox Series he had more time available to grind this mountain of hours.

For its part, however, Starfield is accessible at no additional cost to Game Pass subscribers on Xbox and PC, and this factor has undoubtedly contributed substantially to the spread of the experience.