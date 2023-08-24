Starfield will be among us soon and there are really many players who can’t wait to get their hands on the game. Furthermore, anyone who has purchased Starfield digitally or is a Game Pass subscriber will be able to access it even faster since they will not have to wait for the physical copy to be obtained. In addition, those who have purchased the Constellation Edition or the Premium edition upgrade will have five days of Early Access. At what timeHowever, will we actually be able to launch Starfield? Now we know.
Bethesda has revealed that Italian players (and more generally CEST) will be able to launch Starfield Early Access at 02:00 on the night of September 1st. The unlocking is obviously contemporary worldwide, so it means that Americans will have access to it when it’s 17:00/20:00 in the afternoon on August 31st. Australia and East Asia, on the other hand, will have to wait until 9 in the morning.
For anyone who is satisfied with thestandard edition, just move the calendar forward five days. Starfield will be for everyone accessible from 02:00 on the night of 6 September. The release in the rest of the world is once again contemporary and the times are therefore the same as indicated above. If you are in a time zone other than those indicated, just do the calculation.
A party night for Starfield fans?
It is clearly not the best time for us Italians, given that starting to play at two in the morning, even if we have already preload of the game in digital format, it may be too much for many players.
Starfield is obviously a massive game and waiting for a few nights of sleep shouldn’t change much, but we know that many fans won’t resist and will prefer to stay up late even just to start the game, create the character and enjoy the adventure for a few moments space. Tell us, what are you going to do?
We also remind you that Starfield has the New Game Plus mode.
#Starfield #Base #Game #Early #Access #Exact #Unlock #Date #Time #Revealed
Leave a Reply