Starfield will be among us soon and there are really many players who can’t wait to get their hands on the game. Furthermore, anyone who has purchased Starfield digitally or is a Game Pass subscriber will be able to access it even faster since they will not have to wait for the physical copy to be obtained. In addition, those who have purchased the Constellation Edition or the Premium edition upgrade will have five days of Early Access. At what timeHowever, will we actually be able to launch Starfield? Now we know.

Bethesda has revealed that Italian players (and more generally CEST) will be able to launch Starfield Early Access at 02:00 on the night of September 1st. The unlocking is obviously contemporary worldwide, so it means that Americans will have access to it when it’s 17:00/20:00 in the afternoon on August 31st. Australia and East Asia, on the other hand, will have to wait until 9 in the morning.

For anyone who is satisfied with thestandard edition, just move the calendar forward five days. Starfield will be for everyone accessible from 02:00 on the night of 6 September. The release in the rest of the world is once again contemporary and the times are therefore the same as indicated above. If you are in a time zone other than those indicated, just do the calculation.