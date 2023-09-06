It seems to be a really great period for the Western RPG genre, between Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Phantom Liberty.
The genre of electronic role-playing games is experiencing a great moment, with the release within a month of Baldur’s Gate 3 And Starfield and the arrival soon of Phantom Libertythe large expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 that promises to further improve the base game (dating back to the end of 2020) and to be almost as big as a full game.
In terms of audience reception it seems to be the best period ever for the RPGconsidering the excellent sales prospects of the three titles mentioned (Baldur’s Gate 3 should have easily exceeded 5 million units sold, Starfield seems to have already exceeded 2 million players, while Phantom Liberty starts from an installed base of more than twenty million of players), as well as those of Hogwarts Legacy and Diablo IV, also released in 2023 and both capable of selling more than ten million copies.
Then to evaluate the vitality of the genre the many other RPGs arriving in the coming years, such as Dragon’s Dogma II by Capcom, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf by Bioware, Avowed by Obsidian Entertainment and Clockwork Revolution by inXile, just to name a few, which they promise to keep the genre alive and that at this point they get even more interesting, given the new yardsticks.
Risk of saturation?
It must be said that we are mostly talking about titles with strong elements anyway action and that, looking closely at them, almost all of the aforementioned go on to embrace a truly diversified audience. However, the fact remains that for years there hasn’t been such a convergence of interest towards games with a strong RPG core, with in some cases unexpected multi-million dollar sales even from the developers themselves (see Baldur’s Gate 3) and in others a huge interest which is gone beyond what even the most popular titles of the genre recorded in the past (see Starfield).
In short, there seems to be a desire for more structured and complex adventures than those that pure action can offer, which instead seem to have seen a slight slowdown over the course of the year, despite the excellent results of Hi-Fi Rush and the more recent Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon.
Of course, the risk is that, once the qualitative bar has been raised and the number of issues multiplied, the public’s interest will become somewhat saturated, especially in the face of expectations greater than in the past. We’ll see if that’s the case or not. In the meantime, let’s enjoy these great outings and throw ourselves into these fantastic worlds full of things to see and do.
