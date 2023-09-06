The genre of electronic role-playing games is experiencing a great moment, with the release within a month of Baldur’s Gate 3 And Starfield and the arrival soon of Phantom Libertythe large expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 that promises to further improve the base game (dating back to the end of 2020) and to be almost as big as a full game.

In terms of audience reception it seems to be the best period ever for the RPGconsidering the excellent sales prospects of the three titles mentioned (Baldur’s Gate 3 should have easily exceeded 5 million units sold, Starfield seems to have already exceeded 2 million players, while Phantom Liberty starts from an installed base of more than twenty million of players), as well as those of Hogwarts Legacy and Diablo IV, also released in 2023 and both capable of selling more than ten million copies.

Then to evaluate the vitality of the genre the many other RPGs arriving in the coming years, such as Dragon’s Dogma II by Capcom, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf by Bioware, Avowed by Obsidian Entertainment and Clockwork Revolution by inXile, just to name a few, which they promise to keep the genre alive and that at this point they get even more interesting, given the new yardsticks.