As with any game Bethesda also to Starfield it happened to be a victim of mods on PC and the thing does not seem to be very well seen from the eyes of the company which immediately declared itself against it and then took effective measures. To date, in fact, as soon as the game detects the use of a mod or some particular command, the objectives of Starfield will be blocked. Definitely bad news for those who took advantage of the help of mods in order to complete the game’s achievements more easily.

But don’t worry, the war between modders and Bethesda is always open and the first team was quite prompt in responding to the company’s countermeasures. In fact, many users have worked on possible solutions to bypass the blocking of Starfield objectives and today there is more than one solution to this problem. Priqradeuser of NexusMods has loaded a Bethesda blocking bypass into the game, but sadly it doesn’t work for everyone.

The other solution instead comes from Shad0wshayd3 And Rennieboy who, working together, managed to install a mod, called “Baka Achievement Enabler“, which would not only allow you to bypass the Bethesda block on both PC and consoles but also to remove the annoying pop-ups that appear when you reach a goal. What can I say, the modder team has certainly had its satisfaction but it is said that Bethesda does not plan other attacks for these less cooperative players.