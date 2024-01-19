According to Jason Schreier, one of the most well-known and accomplished journalists within the gaming industry, Starfield would have one average of reviews “deceptively high” thanks to “a series of Xbox fan sites”.

Schreier expressed this thought in an article on Bloomberg dedicated to the best-selling games during 2023 in the USA, where Starfield comes in eleventh place. The journalist justified the top ten placement by citing the game's inclusion in the Game Pass catalog, absence on PlayStation platforms, and some “weak reviews”.

On this last point Schreier makes an aside by stating that however “the aggregate score (83 on Metacritic, ed.) is deceptively high thanks to a number of fan sites of Xbox”.

“Bethesda Game Studios is used to creating big hits. The Maryland-based video game developer placed No. 2 in 2011 with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and again in 2015 with Fallout 4. But its multiplayer game Fallout 76 of 2018 failed to crack the top 20, and Starfield landed at No. 11 last year, despite the hype leading up to its launch,” says Schreier on Bloomberg.

