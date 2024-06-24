Apparently Starfield can run at 60 fps on Xbox Series S tooalthough not officially: to succeed in the undertaking, explains Digital Foundry, it is necessary to use mods that act on the graphic presets and settings of the game.
The first mod tested by the English newspaper, for example, is limited to turn off vertical sync and therefore the limit relating to the frame rate, pushing the frames where possible but generating a strong tearing effect on screens that do not support variable refresh rate technology (VRR for friends).
In this way we generally travel between 30 fps and 50 fpsdepending on the complexity of what is shown on the screen, but by setting the video output to 120 Hz the situation improves substantially and the barrier of 60 frames per second can easily be broken.
Lower the resolution
A second way to get 60 fps on Starfield is to use mod adjustments for reduce the resolutionbringing it in this case to actual 720p: by activating the aforementioned 120 Hz output, the game runs at 60 frames even in the most demanding areas, going up to 90 fps in the less complex areas.
The downside of the coin is obviously represented by a substantial loss of detailwhich at 720p is more noticeable given that the FSR 2 is exploited to the maximum, consequently producing very visible artefacts.
Finally, there is a further approach, which is that of decrease draw distance, shadow quality and other graphics adjustments: This option also works, but always at the expense of visual impact, which remains an important aspect of the Starfield experience.
The editors at Digital Foundry are convinced that there is an edge on the Xbox Series S for a 40 fps mode on screens that support 120 Hz, or perhaps for a recalibration of the FSR 2 that aims to reconstruct an output at 1080p rather than 1440p, thus avoiding the more extreme effects of upscaling: we’ll see if Bethesda will take all this into consideration.
