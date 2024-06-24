Apparently Starfield can run at 60 fps on Xbox Series S tooalthough not officially: to succeed in the undertaking, explains Digital Foundry, it is necessary to use mods that act on the graphic presets and settings of the game.

The first mod tested by the English newspaper, for example, is limited to turn off vertical sync and therefore the limit relating to the frame rate, pushing the frames where possible but generating a strong tearing effect on screens that do not support variable refresh rate technology (VRR for friends).

In this way we generally travel between 30 fps and 50 fpsdepending on the complexity of what is shown on the screen, but by setting the video output to 120 Hz the situation improves substantially and the barrier of 60 frames per second can easily be broken.