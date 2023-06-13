Starfield turn to 30fps on Xbox Series X|Sas revealed by Bethesda: a detail that is causing discussion, but which according to Phil Spencer should be considered one creative choice accomplished by the development team, more than a technical limitation of the Microsoft consoles.

As we know, the official data regarding the resolution and frame rate of Starfield on Xbox Series X | S has arrived in the last few hours, and the public is divided on the issue: several insiders have justified the 30 frames considering the physical complexity of the game world, but many users were disappointed by lack of a performance mode.

“I’ve been playing Starfield since last November,” said Spencer, “and I can say that the game runs great. At some point, though, you have to consider the rendering time per frame and there the teams can decide whether to go horizontally or go deep into the frame. I think it’s a creative choice.”

“Obviously we have games running at 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series X, then this is not a console issue but, as mentioned, a creative decision and I trust the decisions made by Bethesda Game Studios,” continued the CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

Spencer continued by saying that he doesn’t feel like imposing certain choices, and while 60fps is undoubtedly an advantage in games it all depends on the vision of the development teams for their specific experiences.

Of course, many users have pointed out that this “creative choice” is not reflected in the PC version of Starfield, which depending on the hardware can be played at 60fps and beyond.