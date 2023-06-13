Starfield promises to be a huge title: this is demonstrated by the fact that it took 45 minutes of a showcase entirely dedicated to him just to show the public a small part of the final product.

The size, however, necessarily collides with the technical parameters of “this world”. Bethesda has in fact stated that the game will run at a fixed 30 fps on Xbox Series X consolesthe one that, at the moment, is the most powerful console in the world.

The choice was not well digested from those who anxiously await the Bethesda title and indeed, have wanted to know the motivations behind what appears to be a real limitation of the potential of this space title.

Nothing less than Phil Spencer intervened in this regarda man who in the gaming industry, especially on the Microsoft side, certainly needs no introduction. These were his statements:

“I played Starfield already last November and I can say that the game runs very well. At some point though, the render time per frame has to be considered, and there a team can decide whether to go horizontally or go deep into the frame. I think it’s just a creative choice.” “Obviously we have games that run at 4K and 60 fps on Xbox Series X, so it’s not a problem with the console but, as mentioned, a choice based on the creativity of the Bethesda team, which I trust”

