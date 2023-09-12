Starfield is a huge game and we know this well, but does this immensity also apply to the progress of our character? We can say yes. Many players have wondered about the limits when it comes to our character development: we are here to give you the definitive answer.

A question everyone is asking themselves, finally having Starfield in their hands, is: up to what level can I take my character? The answer is very simple: there are no limits.

Once you arrive at the level 100 we will have only scratched the surface as it is necessary to reach at least level 328 to complete the Skill Tree. How long will that take? A lot, really a lot, but it will be worth it.

Just think, to make a comparison, that to finish Starfield it will be enough to get to level 30, maximum 40 or 50: we can say that the fun begins just when the game “should” end.

To access all the solar systems in the game simply reach the level 75: that new areas can be introduced, which will require a higher level to be explored?

Waiting to know if this already immense game will also receive some expansions to take the challenge to the next level, we invite you to read our review of Starfield.