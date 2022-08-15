The gameplay trailer of Starfield has been analyzed and fans of the upcoming space RPG’s Bethesda they’re looking for clues about the story, the mechanics and, of course, the release date. A recent find, however, suggests something more subtle, a hint that the worlds of Starfield, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 76 may be connected.

We already know that there are aliens in Fallout. Fallout 3, for example, contains an appearance through the Firelance event, in which a burning UFO darting through the sky is seen and the crash site must be identified, complete with alien corpses and the mythical OP pistol.

Aliens are featured in Fallout and this is our first “galactic link”. And we could probably also meet them on one of Starfield’s 1,000 planets. But there is another link between the games. Fallout and Fallout 2 both contain an enemy called the Floater, also present in Fallout 76 in much more detailed and 3D form. Similarly, he was supposed to appear in Fallout: New Vegas, but was eventually cut from the final game, remaining in the file archive. The Floaters are the regular companions of the super mutants in Fallout 76. And according to the gameplay of Starfield, it’s possible that they are also found in space.

The “Diseased Metropus Floater”, shown briefly in the first Starfield cutscene, looks a lot like the creatures from Fallout and appears to move and attack in a very similar way. The creature was discovered by Starfield fans, who are now discussing possible links to Fallout.

Aliens in Fallout. Fallout monsters in Starfield. If it’s not a direct link between the game’s two universes, it’s likely we’ll see a lot of crossovers, both in the form of similar enemies paying homage to Bethesda’s previous works, and in the form of subtle easter eggs for longtime fans. .

The word “Metropus”, however, sounds very similar to the name of a planet or star system, especially when you consider that it is used to specify a particular type of Floater. Perhaps, regardless of the connections to Fallout, we may have stumbled upon a new planet of Starfield, to add to the already extensive list of locations in the game.

Source: PCGamesN.