The company clarifies on social networks that nothing has changed about its location work today.

One of the concerns among the national public was whether Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda would have consequences when it comes to the localization of its video games. This doubt seems to have been resolved in part by those responsible for the company in Spain, ensuring that nothing will change regarding the dubbing.

“Hello! As far as we know nothing will change regarding the dubbing. For more information on each title and its peculiarities, please stay tuned to our social networks in the future,” Bethesda responded to a question on Twitter. Thus, it is to be expected that the study’s next video games, among which are long-awaited works such as Starfield or announcements like Redfall, arrive in Castilian.

And it is not a minor news. As we wrote in the analysis of The Evil Within 2, for example, Bethesda’s work on its location allowed us to enjoy a translated program and dubbed into our language with splendid voices, something that is repeated in other great productions published by the American firm such as Fallout 4, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus or Prey among other titles.

Obviously, there is still more than a year for us to see Starfield in stores, so it is still early to confirm if the next-generation RPG will arrive with voices in Spanish. The location of video games in Spain has been an issue that has worried in recent years in Spain with Xbox, although this has not prevented us from also leaving us some very good jobs, such as the one concerning Gears 5.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago it was news that although it is part of Xbox, Bethesda will continue to have commercial autonomy as a game publisher.

Starfield exclusivity

Starfield has been for many one of the great games of E3 2021, proposing users to be part of a new generation RPG set among the stars with great freedom for the user. You can learn more details about Starfield in this advance published in 3DJuegos, where we also address its exclusivity with PC and Xbox Series X | S, something that has left a barrage of statements from Bethesda these days. As for Redfall, the cooperative shooter from Arkane studios The summer of 2022 will arrive proposing to save a city from the siege of vampires. Both video games will be launched on Xbox Game Pass, a service that you can join these days by paying one euro for your first three months of subscription.

