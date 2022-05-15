The hottest news of these days is undoubtedly that of the announcement of the postponement of Starfield and Redfall arrived via an official statement issued by Bethesda. The web has therefore accessed, triggering discussions on the concreteness of the work of the Redmond giant, which has proved to be a bit fluctuating in light of the conferences of recent years, made of many announcements, most of which are still without launch windows. or gameplay trailer.

In this article, we’re going to look at Xbox’s current fiscal year after this umpteenth blow to fans. It’s impossible to deny that the news of the Xbox + Bethesda Showcase set for June had managed to spice up the air around the brand and fuel that hopeful big-event trepidation after the cancellation of this year’s E3.



The highly anticipated Starfield will be waiting again and Xbox loses the opportunity to close 2022 with the first new Bethesda IP in years.

On the day of May 12 we had a wake up from this rather brutal lucid dream, having to cross out two of the titles that Xbox could have included among the releases of 2022 with fire red ink. know nothing concrete for quite a while, but the postponement of the release date of Starfield is the news that most stuns and breaks the heart for many reasons.

The so much fervor and extreme curiosity that have enveloped the sci-fi RPG since its announcement can be traced back to the history of Bethesda Game Studios, a software house that has given us two of the most iconic and loved videogame sagas ever, even with everyone. the defects and bugs that have distinguished them, almost becoming an authorial signature of its products in the gaming landscape.

Became a subsidiary of Microsoft last year, along with all the studios that are part of Zenimax, Bethesda had not been working on an unreleased IP for almost fifteen years, devoting itself completely and exclusively to Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. It is therefore not surprising the curiosity of fans of the genre to see the US software house explore new paths after more than a duopolistic decade of productions.

Another reason that aggravates this postponement, albeit only on a sentimental level, concerns the loss of the possibility of seeing Starfield arrive on consoles together with the celebration of the birthday of Bethesda’s most famous and successful product. Finding the famous date “11-11-22” on the screen in the trailer shown during last year’s Xbox conference was a blow to the heart, both for the homage to the day that saw the birth of the myth of Skyrim 11 years earlier, and because the launch window seemed extremely close for a product that hadn’t even seen a frame of gameplay yet.

In retrospect, all this represented a first alarm bell but the choice to celebrate the most famous chapter of The Elder Scrolls with the arrival of Starfield meant to insinuate the lukewarm hope of not seeing a postponement as the chosen date approaches. This was not the case, as it had not been for Halo Infinite either, which failed to hit the brand’s twentieth anniversary by coming out a month later and not without important gaps, above all the absence of the historic co-op mode for the main campaign. , now scheduled for late autumn this year.

The Cyberpunk 2077 case, which we cite only as an emblematic example of postponement and certainly not for proximity in the structure of the product, has inflicted a severe blow to the perception of the videogame world, becoming a real meme in the field of release dates not respected. To have broken the promises regarding the day, month and even year of launch on the different platforms there were many, even among the most famous publishers, coming to graft a clear conviction in all fans: if you have nothing to say, or better , you are not sure you can keep your word, it is preferable to keep quiet.



Also victim of postponement Redfall, the new Arkane title, initially scheduled for this summer.

In the same way, the audience of the videogame medium has become tremendously sensitive to the issue, ready to ignite at every announcement – whether it is that of a postponement or a new title – without trying to contextualize what happened and putting a target on the back of the developers. , now also condemned to suffer the most vulgar of comments. Unfortunately, too often we have seen projects pilloried despite the quality of the final product being excellent, because by now the condemnation mechanism had been triggered, pushing the communities to look for every slightest flaw with the magnifying glass.

But where does this postponement come from? Phil Spencer, two days before the announcement of the postponement, had gone to the Bethesda headquarters. We can be ironic about how the CEO of Microsoft Gaming has decreed the fate of this story following the visit, but we know well that the reasons that led to the disappearance of Starfield and Redfall from the 2022 line-up are undoubtedly multiple and much more complex. . Phil SPencer, Todd Howard and Pete Hines, after noting the state of the two games during this meeting, made the unanimous decision that more time was needed to refine and conclude the project.

Exiting prematurely with the announcement of a launch window is a questionable decision for fans, but in some situations it is vital to reassure investors. Each software house can roughly predict how long it will take to complete a project, and therefore convey a certain certainty to the publisher about the moment in which the product will begin to “sell”, as well as to enthusiasts, who demand more and more news and reassurance.

Many things can go wrong, such as the unexpected arrival of Covid which hit the sector very hard, but also internal problems of which we will never know the details. In recent months there has been talk of this last case also with regard to Rare and his Everwild, regarding The Initiative with Perfect Dark, and in the context of other studies today under the wing of Xbox which have led to also review heavily the ladder of exits.

Phil Spencer in his statements was crystal clear in not wanting to launch products with obvious problems only to respect a date that was revealed too prematurely, placing a lot of attention on the quality and solidity of his games, even at the cost of losing “value” on the stock market or credibility in the eyes of consumers. Unfortunately, it is a fact that the tendency to receive problematic products even after long delays has now consolidated through the cases of the Halo Infinite itself, of Dying Light 2 and even of Elden Ring, three releases that are certainly different but not exempt. from slippage and the need for substantial corrective patches.



So what to expect from the Xbox event on June 12? The event logo recalls the first Starfield trailer, alluding to a particular focus despite the postponement.

But will Redfall and Starfield therefore leave an unbridgeable void in the coming months? In the fervor of commenting on what happened, we risk forgetting three exclusives, one of which is temporary, which could come to cover what now appears to be a deep chasm. We are talking about Forza Motorsport, which will necessarily have to come out in the open at the next conference, STALKER 2, also victim of a 7-month postponement (with much more serious reasons, namely the war in Ukraine) and the long-awaited Hellbalde 2 , officially unveiled during the 2019 Game Awards.

We are always in the field of hypotheses but if we had to bet we are sure that these 3 important titles will make their appearance on 12 June with a precise date that could precisely fill those now free boxes on the calendar. There is no doubt that the initial premise of overwhelming game players thanks to the number of studios within Xbox was suffering some setbacks, but it was clear that this would take a long time to materialize.

Not only that: coming out of the sphere of influence of the American giant and looking towards the east, there is certainly no better and more reassuring news from Japan. Even in the PlayStation home there are no upcoming projects or with a release date set in stone, and the most important example is that of God of War Ragnarok, already postponed and without an exit window. For its part, Sony has already expanded the player library with Ratchet & Clank, Returnal, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, and is preparing to enter a “little hibernation” until 2023, most likely closing the fiscal year with the debut of Stray and Little Devil Inside.



Although the official status is still missing, the full Xbox studio park still manages to impress and we look forward to seeing all the projects in the pipeline.

A little more concreteness comes from Nintendo, also the protagonist of some postponement or absence of news after announcements at conferences, one above all, the title where the eyes remain focused, the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild. This year, however, titles will arrive on Switch, some in the span of just over a month, of a certain caliber and importance that can make us pass the wait, such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario Strikers, Splatoon 3 and Fire Emblem Warriors. The Big N will also have to rule this year on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, all set by the end of 2022.

In conclusion, we can say that we live in an age where it is not allowed to make mistakes in the media and if you are born with a target already drawn on your back: no matter how hard a studio may try, the bullet will hit it anyway. Announcing a postponement triggers an unpleasant mechanism to be seen by the community but which too easily makes us forget that moving the launch of a product also damages the studio itself, which we must remember does not gain any advantage in doing so. The possibility of spending more time perfecting and even improving a project should be welcomed with hope although it may disappoint, realizing that the cost and effort required to develop a triple A has now become truly massive.

On the Xbox side, getting back on top after the Xbox One era was a mammoth undertaking but the brand, through services and new acquisitions, has so far proved to be on the right track, even if the fruits of this investment will need to more time than expected to mature. After a lot of smoke it is time to see if the roast will be well cooked, and to pass the wait in the coming days we will talk to you about our expectations regarding the many projects in the pipeline in Redmond that could, despite the postponements, surprise us again in this 2022.