Phil Spencerthe head of Microsoft’s gaming division, has commented via Twitter the announcement of Referrals of Starfield and Redfall to 2023, news that has shocked much of the Xbox community. Of course, he tried to be as aloof and diplomatic as possible, given the general reaction:

Spencer: “These decisions are tough for the teams developing the games and for our fans. While I fully support the choice of giving teams time to launch these great games when they’re ready, we’re still listening to the comments. We expect consistency and quality from us and we will continue to work so as not to betray these expectations.“

The postponement of Redfall and Starfield is definitely the news of the day. Many expected it, given the size of the two projects, in particular the one developed by Bethesda, but the news was still very badly received by the Xbox community, which currently does not see exclusives on the horizon for 2022.

Hopefully Xbox Game Studios will announce something during the June 2022 event, because there is a real need for it.