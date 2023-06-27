The fact that Starfield and Redfall they are Xbox exclusives does not represent one threat to competitiveness in the console market. This was said by Jim Ryan, the boss of Sony PlayStation, during a deposition for the lawsuit between Microsoft and the US FTC regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

When asked if he sees the fact that Microsoft has made Redfall an Xbox exclusive as detrimental, Ryan replied: “I don’t like it, but basically I can’t fault it.”

A practically identical answer was also given when the same question was asked for Starfield: “I don’t like it, but I don’t consider it anti-competitive“.

However, in the same deposition, the SIE boss explained that he expected Starfield, Redfall and even MachineGames’ Indiana Jones game (recently confirmed as an Xbox exclusive) to arrive. even on PlayStation consolesas Zenimax was a multiplatform publisher prior to the acquisition.

“I think pretty much all Bethesda games were cross-platform before the acquisition,” Ryan said.

These are just some of the many interesting details related to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft and the rivalry with Sony in the console market that are emerging in these hours. For example, we discovered that the Redmond giant was evaluating the acquisition of Sega and Bungie to grow the Game Pass.