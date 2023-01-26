Starfield And Redfall they would problems with the developmentaccording to a rumor reported by the American site gamerevolution.com which, however, we have not been able to verify, and therefore must be taken for what is awaiting any confirmations or denials.

In fact, initially it seemed that the source of the news was the French leaker who revealed the announcement of Hi-Fi Rush in advance, but in reality this is not the case: it seems that the user Horns of the ResetEra forum simply appropriated the information, which raises serious doubts about thereliability of his revelations.

The original story follows, with my personal apologies for the late check.

Redfall finally has a release date, while Starfield will be the protagonist of a separate event, but according to this source the situation behind the scenes for both titles produced by Microsoft it wouldn’t be the best, actually.

Indeed, Horns argues that the development of Redfall was rushed and that the project is currently still rough, while Bethesda would be receiving pressures to launch Starfield in June to raise cash ahead of the current fiscal year’s financial report after negative second quarter results.

Although it is obviously a rumor, and as such it should be taken with a grain of salt, the scenario described by the leaker appears plausible, if we consider that the Redmond house had to practically survive 2022 without thick first party games.

Microsoft could therefore feel breathing down its neck by now, in view of a 2023 which will necessarily have to be the year of revenge: perhaps also for this reason the company has given the green light to small but interesting projects, achievable in a short time, such as the Hi-Fi Rush has just arrived.