Phil Spencer admitted that Redfall And Starfieldboth confirmed for 2023, are very important for the Game Pass in 2023, after a 2022 in which there was no lack of exclusives, but there was a lack of highly popular titles.

The head of Microsoft Gaming spoke about it during an interview with IGN, in which he declared: “Redfall and Starfield are very important games, like all the first party games that we are doing. The Game Pass has had a constant growth and as we add games or sequels of games, we see growth becoming more sustained.”

Microsoft sees Bethesda and its studios as a key force for 2023, as already demonstrated by the excellent feedback from Tango Gameworks’ surprise Hi-Fi Rush, released on January 25, 2023: “I’m really encouraged by the strength Bethesda will bring to our portfolio, which we will start to see in 2023. It’s exciting.”

Having said that Spencer is aware that 2022 is subdued in terms of first party releases and does not try to hide it in any way: “The commitment we have to our customers to continue to offer them great games is something I take very seriously, which teams take seriously and 2022 was too weak gaming-wise. So we’re excited to go into 2023, hold a Developer Direct. I’m really confident with the games we’ll be showcasing, knowing that we’ll be able to showcase Starfield in its own show, starting 2023 with good momentum.”