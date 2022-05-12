Despite the huge number of studios that Xbox has in its possession, there are not many first party games announced for this year. The only hopes of the fans were Starfield Y redfalltwo projects by Bethesda and Arkane respectively, which were originally going to arrive in the second half of 2022. However, unexpectedly it has been confirmed that these titles will not reach the market until next year.

Through its official Twitter account, Bethesda has confirmed that Starfieldwhich was to arrive on November 11, 2022, and redfallwhich had a window for the second half of the year, have been delayed until the first half of 2023. Outside of a desire to deliver the best experiences possible, no specific reason for this change in dates has been shared.

“The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to make sure they get the best, most polished version of them. We want to thank everyone for the excitement over Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a big part of what inspires all of us each day and drives our own excitement for what we’re creating.”

An update on Redfall and Starfield.

With this, it is promised that soon new gameplay of these two titles will be shared. With the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase planned for June, it’s very likely that more information about these two titles will be revealed here. Without a doubt, sad news for fans.

Starfield no introduction needed since it is the long-awaited open world space game by Todd Howard. Although we haven’t seen much of this game, it is expected to be similar to Fallout. On the other hand, redfall is the next Arkane project, which offers us a cooperative shooter with a vampire theme.

What will we see from Xbox this year? Although it is likely that in June we will have an answer, it is sad that the company does not have a single strong letter by the end of this year, at least so far. Let’s just hope that this delay means that the supposed content that would be cut for the game to arrive in November is now included.

Via: Bethesda