Really, for the world of platforms video streaming many of the concepts expressed are taken for granted and we don’t take into account, for example, how many fewer Blu-Rays a certain series sold because it was put directly into the service. The product is simply another.

When Netflix talks about the success of one of its series, it’s not like there’s too much discussion about whether it’s right or wrong. The platform has no reason to lie, that is, to pass off a product it has made flop for one that went well. Furthermore, there is very clear evidence that demonstrates certain statements, such as the confirmation of the second season of One Piece, which alone explains a lot (millions of dollars are not spent on products that do not guarantee the expected performance).

How much did the series sell? one piece Of Netflix ? The question seems stupid, because the answer is obvious: “it didn’t sell anything, because it is included in the subscription to the video streaming platform”. So how do you calculate the success of One Piece? Netflix has its own metrics, such as the number of subscribers who watched the series, the number of those who watched it to the end, total viewing hours, rewatches, related searches, social media resonance and whatever. These days, attention is money, especially when it comes to subscription services, which do not sell a single product, but packages of content.

The world of video games

Starfield wasn’t supposed to sell copies, but to make subscribers happy by attracting new ones

It’s unclear why there are still doubts in this regard in the video game industry. We take Starfield: many are still there to distinguish sales from access via Game Passimplying that the game did not have the declared success because many will certainly have played it through the latter…

So? We should infer that Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in Game Pass hoping that people won’t play the games they find on it and will go and buy them anyway? And if it does, by paying for the subscription, is it still not a success because perhaps the copies sold are fewer than the game would have done without Game Pass? So why would the Redmond house be focusing everything on the service? Why would he make it central to his communication? Why would he put his first party games there at launch if he thought doing so would penalize them? Isn’t it still clear that its purpose is to sell subscriptions and keep those active for as long as possible?

Starfield was played by 10 million people within two weeks of launch. Evidently for Microsoft this is one of the fundamental metrics of the success of the game, precisely in relation to the existence of the Game Pass. Then obviously it sold fewer copies, but paradoxically for the Redmond house it’s better this way. Indeed, it is likely that if it had sold 10 million copies and no one had played it on Game Pass, then it would have been a problem, because it would have meant that the service doesn’t work.

So, getting to grips with lost copies, how quickly it dropped out of first place on Steam and so on doesn’t make much sense if we don’t start considering Game Pass as Xbox’s main focus and not as a thing alien that is there just to make up numbers compared to the traditional market.