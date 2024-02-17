We have seen how Xbox's multiplatform idea is currently limited to only 4 titles, which are not included Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circlebut in an interview However, Phil Spencer has not ruled it out a priori the possibility that these titles could arrive on other rival consoles, therefore presumably PS5.

This is the well-known interview by The Verge with Phil Spencer, in which Tom Warren specifically asked the head of Xbox whether Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle could be completely excluded from the initiative multiplatform by Microsoft.

Spencer's response is obviously vague, but it's not outright negative, which could open up glimmers of hope for the future: “I don't think we, as an industry, we should never exclude a priori to bring a game to another platform”, reported Spencer, demonstrating a certain honesty about his vision of the videogame market but obviously opening the question to numerous different interpretations.