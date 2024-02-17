We have seen how Xbox's multiplatform idea is currently limited to only 4 titles, which are not included Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circlebut in an interview However, Phil Spencer has not ruled it out a priori the possibility that these titles could arrive on other rival consoles, therefore presumably PS5.
This is the well-known interview by The Verge with Phil Spencer, in which Tom Warren specifically asked the head of Xbox whether Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle could be completely excluded from the initiative multiplatform by Microsoft.
Spencer's response is obviously vague, but it's not outright negative, which could open up glimmers of hope for the future: “I don't think we, as an industry, we should never exclude a priori to bring a game to another platform”, reported Spencer, demonstrating a certain honesty about his vision of the videogame market but obviously opening the question to numerous different interpretations.
The current plan is only on 4 games
“We are currently focused on these four games and we intend to see what will happen from this experience”, he explained, referring to the titles that will arrive on PS5 and Nintendo Switch but which have not yet been officially announced, although many report that they are Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush and Grounded.
Spencer then clarified the matter further: “I don't want to create false expectations on the other platforms, that these four titles represent the opening of a dam and that everything else will come later, this is not the plan and I don't even want to be misleading to the users of the other platforms. We're about to launch these four titles and we're very excited about it.”
In short, the question is obviously entirely hypothetical, but the fact of not having answered with a simple “no” will continue to keep the rumors alive about the arrival of the games in question on other platforms.
