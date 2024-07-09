It has long been rumored that Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circlebig Xbox exclusives, would be available on the PlayStation 5. Although Microsoft has not confirmed this, a recent rumor has indicated that It’s only a matter of time before we see Bethesda and MachineGames’ work on Sony’s console.

Recently, Jaydub, a famous PlayStation insider, shared a video where another Xbox insider has pointed out that his sources have confirmed to him that the plans to bring Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to the PlayStation 5 are already underway. Specifically, has indicated that these two titles will be ready for the arrival of the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Xbox diehard line holder, says Starfield and Indiana Jones are coming to PS5 and will be ready for a PS5 Pro. He has sources that would know. What are your thoughts?#Xbox#Starfield#Playstation5 pic.twitter.com/O4Yb8nPpUB — Jaydub (@JayDubcity16) July 8, 2024

Although there is no official information at the moment, this has already caused quite a stir in the community, with some Xbox users saying they feel betrayed, and have no plans to continue supporting the company if these ports become a reality. Even though companies have abandoned the concept of the Console Wars, this mentality remains rooted in the public..

For its part, we know that Xbox is open to the possibility of bringing its exclusives to Nintendo and Sony consoles. We saw this a couple of months ago with the arrival of Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded and Sea of ​​Thieves to PS5 and Switch. However, The big exclusives, like Starfield either Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II are only available on Xbox Series X|S.

We can only wait to see what plans Xbox has for its properties.. In related topics, they reveal the sales of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Likewise, this is the reason why LEGO Horizon Adventures not coming to Xbox.

Author’s Note:

It all comes down to money. Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are expensive productions, and if Microsoft doesn’t see that investment paid off, then they have to find other ways to make money, and that involves releasing on more successful consoles.

Via: Fandomwire