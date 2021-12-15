As we approach the end of 2021 and look forward to a new year of gaming in 2022, Bethesda through a press release he reveals what his upcoming titles will be.

Let’s start with Ghostwire: Tokyo by Tango Gameworks. Tokyo is plagued by lethal forces not belonging to this world, due to a dangerous occultist who in an instant made the entire population disappear. Team up with a powerful ghostly entity on its vengeful mission and master a powerful arsenal of skills to uncover the truth behind the disappearances as you face the unknown on PlayStation 5 and PC.

We then Redfall, a free-to-play cooperative FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team of Prey and Dishonored. In keeping with Arkane’s dedication to carefully crafted worlds and creative game mechanics, Redfall brings the studio’s signature gameplay into the cooperative action and FPS genres. It is released exclusively for Xbox Series X | S and PC, and will be available from day one with Xbox Game Pass.

In the end Starfield, the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation RPG set among the stars, you’ll create the character you want and explore with freedom unprecedented in an epic journey to unravel humanity’s greatest mystery. It is released exclusively for Xbox Series X | S and PC, and will be available from day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Bethesda also offers its classic titles in 2022. The Elder Scrolls Online will see a new adventure lasting a year, while Fallout 76 will offer its first excursion beyond the borders of West Virginia in Expeditions: The Pitt. Bethesda’s New Year is going to be very interesting.