Various hypotheses are circulating on the net as to the fact that Playstation Portal may allow you to play Starfield and, in general, access the contents of Xbox Game Pass through cloud, which it could be technically possiblealthough not quite that simple.

The question would arise from a possible loophole offered by androidan operating system that should be the basis of PlayStation Portal and which could represent a possible access point for non-conventional uses of the device, which in itself should only work for streaming PS5 games in remote play from the console.

However, the Android system that will be used by PlayStation Portal will be extremely customized and closed, modeled on the needs of the Sony device and obviously very little open to possible modifications, but it is possible that someone will be able to “pierce” the system and modify it in order to allow a more extensive use of the machine.