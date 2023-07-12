Who would have guessed that a Baldur’s Gate would one day become the subject of console war , considering that for years it was only playable on PC and that still today many struggle to associate the series with other systems? Minsc and Boo don’t like it too much, yet that’s what has happened in recent weeks, in which a strange opposition has arisen between the D&D licensed fantasy RPG from Larian Studios and Starfield sci-fi RPG from Bethesda.

Absurd comparisons

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 really need to confront Starfield?

Let’s imagine the reason for the dispute doesn’t even need to be explained, but let’s recap it for those who have not yet passed the age of innocence: Starfield will be released on September 6, 2023 in exclusive on Xbox Series X/S and PC, while Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on August 3rd on PC and September 6th on PS5, with the Xbox Series X/S version which has been announced but does not yet have a release date, officially for Technical Problems. The involuntary and momentary exclusive console of the third Baldur’s Gate for the Sony machine, seasoned by the simultaneous release of the Bethesda game, gave rise to a strange euphoria in a certain slice of the public, who suddenly discovered themselves passionate about role-playing games hardcore with turn based combat.

Now, Baldur’s Gate 3 seriously risks being a masterpiece, or at least a great game. Those who played it in Early Access indeed take it for granted and after all we are talking about the new title of the studio that gave us Divinity: Original Sin II, so it is natural to have high expectations and it would be nice if it was discovered by as many people as possible. Having said that, it is not clear why it is necessary to demean him by placing him in opposition to Starfield and instead we cannot give love to both. Really, what if Baldur’s Gate 3 was a 9.5 game and Starfield was a 9 or vice versa? Isn’t it possible to free them from this meaningless war by allowing both of them to express themselves at their best, for better or for worse? Do they really have to feel the weight of a battle they never chose to fight and maybe receive criticism or praise for it alone?

You can’t expect Xbox players to have the best Starfield experience possible on September 6, and players on the same day PS5 experience an equally significant one with Baldur’s Gate?

