A few weeks ago it was announced that Starfield will allow text sizes to be varied to increase accessibility, but in recent years the standards regarding these options have definitely risen and nowadays it is legitimate to expect from such an important production a some attention towards users with disability .

Starfield may have problems with the accessibility : Bethesda has not yet provided information on this aspect of the experience and some disabled players they said they were worried, because they would like to be able to enjoy the experience in the best possible way.

No details so far

Among the voices that have expressed concern about the lack of information is that of Kolo Jones, a disabled content creator who told IGN’s microphones that he hoped that Bethesda would clarify as soon as possible how many and which ones options have been included in Starfield in order to ensure some degree of accessibility.

Kolo suffers from a pathology which makes it difficult for her to act on the controller in a complex and continuous way, and in fact she is worried that in Starfield you have to press several buttons at the same time during certain sequences, without alternative solutions for those with disabilities.

The IGN article also includes other testimonials from disabled gamers, each with different needs but with the same hope of being able to travel among the stars in Starfield without having to set the difficulty to minimum to remedy the shortcomings on the accessibility front.