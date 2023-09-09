Digital Foundry has published the long-awaited analysis of the version pc Of Starfieldwhich according to the in-depth analysis written by Alex Battaglia is undoubtedly the best but requires some important adjustments.
After testing how Starfield runs on a PC almost identical to the Xbox Series abnormal behavior on NVIDIA video cards compared to AMD ones.
In fact, it seems that the partnership which also led to the support of FSR 2 alone has translated into aSpecific optimization for Radeon GPUswhich can handle Starfield graphics generally better than their NVIDIA counterparts, although the latter on paper are equipped with superior power.
Optimization question
You may remember the fateful question posed to Todd Howard regarding the optimization of Starfield on PC. Well, Digital Foundry’s analysis confirms that problems they are there, they are evident and will need to be resolved, hopefully as quickly as possible.
Overall this version of the game arrived on the market in good condition, especially considering the disappointments of recent times, but it lacks important options such as FOV adjustment, support for HDR, the possibility of modifying gamma and contrast, as well as obviously DLSS and XeSS technologies.
