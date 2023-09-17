NVIDIA has made an update available that improves performance of the PC version of Starfield 5% compared to what was seen previously, and which does not require download: this is a profile for the Resizable Bar, technology introduced starting from the RTX 30 series, widespread over-the-air.

L’update responds to a specific need, highlighted in the Starfield analysis by Digital Foundry, to try to fill the strange performance gap compared to AMD video cards, despite superior NVIDIA specifications on paper.

“Today NVIDIA released a Resizable Bar profile for Starfield which improves the performance of RTX 40 Series and RTX 30 Series GPUs for desktops and laptops”, reads the official post. “During our tests, RTX 40 Series desktop GPUs saw an average performance increase of 5%. “

“The update in question will be distributed by NVIDIA via a over-the-air updates (OTA) and will be automatically applied to users using the latest Game Ready driver (537.34) or previous version (537.17).”