NVIDIA has made an update available that improves performance of the PC version of Starfield 5% compared to what was seen previously, and which does not require download: this is a profile for the Resizable Bar, technology introduced starting from the RTX 30 series, widespread over-the-air.
L’update responds to a specific need, highlighted in the Starfield analysis by Digital Foundry, to try to fill the strange performance gap compared to AMD video cards, despite superior NVIDIA specifications on paper.
“Today NVIDIA released a Resizable Bar profile for Starfield which improves the performance of RTX 40 Series and RTX 30 Series GPUs for desktops and laptops”, reads the official post. “During our tests, RTX 40 Series desktop GPUs saw an average performance increase of 5%. “
“The update in question will be distributed by NVIDIA via a over-the-air updates (OTA) and will be automatically applied to users using the latest Game Ready driver (537.34) or previous version (537.17).”
Nice but heavy
Returning to Digital Foundry’s analysis, Starfield was judged to be a fundamentally good product beautiful but heavyvery demanding in terms of components due to its peculiarities in the field of physics and the spatial positioning of objects.
Of course, upscaling technologies (with DLSS also arriving this month in official form) improve the situation, allowing a general increase in performance thanks to the effective reduction of the rendering resolution.
