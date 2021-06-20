The reveal trailer for Starfield it has been fully realized using the game engine and without the use of cinematic films.

A post on ArtStation by Bethesda lighting artist Keith Beltramini showed some screenshots of the reveal trailer and talked about the overall process behind the trailer and his role on the team. In the post, Keith Beltramini stated the following:

I created the lighting for the Starfield teaser trailer. Using our Creation Engine 2, we created this entirely in-game with no cinematic tools. Working closely with director Istvan Pely, I assisted in the art direction for everything related to lighting.

When the Starfield reveal trailer was first shown, many had doubts about the actual authenticity of the images shown, but Keith Beltramini confirmed that what was seen in the aforementioned trailer was done entirely with the game’s graphics engine.

The mention of “cinematic toolsSeems to imply that the shots in the trailer were all made simply by manipulating the game’s camera and moving it, in order to create certain types of shots. Bethesda has done similar things in the past when it revealed its games, just think of the trailers for Fallout 4 is Skyrim for example.

While the Starfield reveal trailer didn’t show or reveal much in terms of gameplay, we’ve been given a chance to see the enormous visual impact of the work.

The title, much awaited since its announcement, has attracted attention due to the announcement that sees the work Microsoft exclusive, which took many by surprise as it was initially thought to be intended for all major platforms.

This prompted Pete Hines to apologize, exponent of the company Bethesda, who wanted to spend a few words for fans and owners of PlayStation 5 who will not be able to enjoy the game.

For all fans of the world Xbox, and more specifically also to the fans of the various software houses such as Bethesda, Arkane, id Software, we advise you to retrieve our recap on the E3 2021 conference, which you can find via the following link.