Someone stole an alleged image of the new cinematic trailer in computer graphics of Starfield, which the development studio Bethesda Softworks is working on. It will probably be published on the occasion of the monographic event dedicated to the game, already officially announced, but whose date is not yet known.

It’s about a screen photo which, as tradition for this kind of material, is out of focus and a bit crooked. In fact it is not even possible to say that it is really taken from an official trailer, given that the game logo does not demonstrate much, as well as the writing “official”.

So let’s take everything with due caution, without giving anything for official, and look at the image:

The image shows an extreme close-up of a female character. Difficult to draw any conclusions from her vision. That Starfield is set in space is no surprise.

If we were to speculate, it is probable that during the monographic event for the game Bethesda will show both a trailer in computer graphics, both gameplay recorded live. Also because we imagine that he will have a lot to say. It is hoped that the official release date will also be revealed, which some leaks want to be in June.