The list of processors and video cards

AMD, compatible processors and GPUs with Starfield promotion

Back to the topic of bundles: the Taiwanese division of AMD has provided a list of processors and video cards compatible with the promotion, also specifying the Starfield edition that it will be possible to obtain depending on the component purchased.

For example, by buying an AMD Ryzen 9 7900 CPU or higher, or an AMD RX 6700 GPU or higher, you will be entitled to the rich Premium Edition of the Bethesda game, valued at 2,890 Taiwan dollars. Instead, if you buy a Ryzen 5 or 7 CPU from the list, or a 6000 or 7000 series GPU from the list, you will receive the standard edition.