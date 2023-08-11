The video card AMD RX 7900 XTX and the processor AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D are available in a limited edition with aesthetic customizations inspired by the universe of Starfield. The two products were presented with the trailer that you can see below.

As has been known for some time now, the PC version of Starfield is in exclusive partnership with AMD, and the company wanted to celebrate this collaboration by creating limited editions of its GPU and its CPU.

“Inspired by Bethesda’s first new universe in over twenty-five years, our custom GPU evokes the boundless creativity and unique style of Starfield,” reads the official description, which highlights the availability of only five hundred pieces.