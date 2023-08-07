Amazon revealed the date of pre-loading Of Starfield and the actual size for downloading the game: according to this information, it will be possible to preload starting from August 9 and the weight of the data will be equal to 125 GB.

In reality, the information relating to the free space required for Starfield had already been known for some weeks, while the details relating to the pre-loading had not yet been announced, which in this case arises as a feature all the more relevant.

In fact, if there is one thing that the Bethesda title will not skimp on, it is precisely the contents, with its thousand planets and the largest amount of assets created by hand ever for the development team coordinated by Todd Howard.