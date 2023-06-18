Through Amazon Italy booking is available Starfield in the Xbox Series X version. The official price is €80.99. The release date is set for September 6, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

As always it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price. What does it mean? In the event that you order the product, the price you will pay at the exit will be equal to the lowest price appearing on Amazon between the time of the pre-order and the time of shipment. In case of discounts, these will be automatically applied to your order without you having to do anything. You will not have to follow the price trend in the coming months. Furthermore, the reservation is free and can be canceled at no cost at any time before shipment. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Starfield is the next big RPG from Bethesda. Instead of having one big world to explore, we’ll have thousands. Within a galaxy we’ll have to explore with our ship (which we’ll be able to create and customize down to the smallest detail), joining various factions and evolving our character according to our preferred fighting style.