In short, Starfield is already one of the most popular titles on Nexus Mods despite the criticism it has received, a sign that it is still finding a large following among PC gamers.

Starfield already has more than 6,500 mods on Nexus Mods, which have been downloaded more than 33 million times. Despite his young age, so to speak, he is already in twelfth place in terms of number of mods and 17th in terms of downloads. Considering that Bethesda has not yet made the modder tools available, promised for 2024, this is an excellent result. The most popular mod, StarUI Inventory, has been downloaded 1.4 million times, followed by Starfield Script Extender (SFSE), downloaded 1.2 million times.

Mods for everyone

Starfield already has a huge amount of mods

It must be said that Bethesda games enjoy many records in the modding field. Incidentally, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the most modded game ever on Nexus Mods, followed by Fallout 4, Fallout: New Vegas and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, so it's no surprise how quickly Starfield has grown. For example, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has “only” 6,400 mods, despite its age, while Baldur's Gate 3 has 4,600.

The modder scene is one of the reasons Bethesda is hesitant to change game enginegiven the ease with which many now know how to use its technologies, which is one of the reasons that has also guaranteed Starfield the proliferation of the most varied mods.

At this point all that's missing is the official tools in the picture, which will allow modders to go even deeper.